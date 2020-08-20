Giants promote top catching prospect Bart

The San Francisco Giants promoted former No. 2 overall pick and top catching prospect Joey Bart on Thursday, clearing the way for his major league debut. Bart has been training at the team's alternate site in Sacramento, getting in additional reps after having a very strong summer camp.

The 23-year-old was drafted second overall in 2018 out of Georgia Tech, where he was named the nation's top catcher with the Johnny Bench Award. In 2019, he hit .278 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs across 79 games between the Class-A and Double-A levels. His teammates raved about his performance during camp.

"Bart is unbelievable. Bart, he's a big league player if I could say it," pitcher Dereck Rodriguez said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's awesome to throw to. He's awesome calling games, and he looks like a veteran at the plate." The Giants have been without six-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey, who opted out of the season to care for his family. Newcomers Tyler Heineman and Chadwick Tromp have platooned at the position, with neither hitting above .200 this season.

The Giants are 10-16 heading into Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels. They host Arizona for a three-game series starting Friday. --Field Level Media