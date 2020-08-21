Reports: Dez to leave without deal after Ravens workout

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to leave his workout with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday without a contract, multiple media outlets reported. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that "nothing is imminent. No one has ruled anything out, but sounds like no immediate move."

Bryant, 31, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is attempting to return to the field after tearing his right Achilles tendon two days after signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018. Prior to signing with the Saints, Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from Baltimore in April 2018.

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to their young corps and reportedly considered bringing in another free agent, Antonio Brown, for a tryout. The Dallas Cowboys selected Bryant with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and he spent eight seasons there. He caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and a franchise-best 73 touchdown receptions in 113 games with the Cowboys, who released him in April 2018.

--Field Level Media