Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBPA preparing for delayed free agency

The free agent window is tentatively scheduled to open Oct. 18, but Wojnarowski reports that uncertainty about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect league revenue -- and, in turn, the 2020-21 salary cap -- could lead to a delay.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:37 IST
Report: NBPA preparing for delayed free agency

The National Basketball Players Association is preparing its members for the possibility of free agency being delayed "several weeks" from the scheduled October date, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. The free agent window is tentatively scheduled to open Oct. 18, but Wojnarowski reports that uncertainty about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect league revenue -- and, in turn, the 2020-21 salary cap -- could lead to a delay. He added that many teams also want to delay the draft, currently set for Oct. 16.

Any additional time could allow for more accurate information on the financial implications of the pandemic, informing offseason plans for every team. The salary cap could be artificially inflated or smoothed to avoid any drastic decrease caused by the drop in revenue. Per Wojnarowski, the union is also telling players that the 2020-21 season could start as late as January or February, rather than the scheduled start of Dec. 1.

NBPA executive director Michelle Roberts has previously said she was not sure the new season could start by December. Any changes would have to be collectively bargained between the NBA and NBPA, who previously delayed a deadline for the league to end the CBA via a force majeure provision. That deadline is now Sept. 10, although Wojnarowski reported it could be pushed back again until after the playoffs end.

The league is midway through the first round of the playoffs at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Fla. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start Sept. 30. --Field Level media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking

A former chief security officer for Uber Technologies was criminally charged on Thursday with trying to cover up a 2016 hacking that exposed personal information of about 57 million of the ride-hailing companys customers and drivers. The U....

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israels first sail-in cinema.With indoor film theatres shut because of coronavirus restrictions, Tel Aviv municipality launch...

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020