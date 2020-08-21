Left Menu
Gurriel's clutch single lifts Blue Jays over Phillies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y. Teoscar Hernandez singled with one out in the seventh against Deolis Guerra (1-3). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blooped a single to center, where Roman Quinn overran the ball and Hernandez reached third safely in a close play.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blooped a single to center, where Roman Quinn overran the ball and Hernandez reached third safely in a close play. Gurriel chopped the winning hit through the left side of the infield to give Toronto its fourth straight win. Jordan Romano (2-1) struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the win in the seven-inning game.

Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies. Toronto starter Chase Anderson allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia starter Spencer Howard allowed one run, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Harper hit his sixth homer of the season with two out in the first inning.

The Phillies added a run in the third. Quinn led off with an infield single to shortstop. He stole second base, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Reese McGuire and scored on Andrew McCutchen's single. Anderson was replaced by Julian Merryweather with two out in the fourth with Didi Gregorius at first after being hit by a pitch. Merryweather, making his major league debut, allowed one hit and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

Toronto scored once in the bottom of the fourth. Singles by Guerrero, Joe Panik and McGuire loaded the bases with one out. Santiago Espinal hit a sacrifice fly. Blake Parker replaced Howard and prevented further damage. Parker was replaced by Jose Alvarez with two out and a runner at first in the fifth. Alvarez was struck in the groin or thigh area by a line drive by pinch hitter Gurriel. The left-hander retrieved the ball to get the out at first before falling in pain. He was helped onto a cart and driven off the field.

Cavan Biggio's two-out double tied the game in the sixth against Tommy Hunter. It scored Billy McKinney, who led off the inning with a single. --Field Level Media

