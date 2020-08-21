Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiefs ban headdresses, reviewing 'Arrowhead Chop'

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians are in active discussions about a name change, while the Atlanta Braves said they are not changing their name but will evaluate their own tomahawk chop. The Chiefs announced earlier this week that Arrowhead Stadium will be reduced to 22 percent capacity, or around 17,000 fans, this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:08 IST
Chiefs ban headdresses, reviewing 'Arrowhead Chop'

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday they are banning fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that "references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions" at Arrowhead Stadium. The team is also "engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop and plan to have additional discussions in the future," according to a news release.

In the release, the Chiefs referred to starting a dialogue with local Native American leaders in 2014, adding that they "recently expanded our efforts through consultation with a national organization that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes." Those discussions led to the changes regarding headdresses and face paint.

In addition to reviewing the "chop," the team said it is "exploring all options" to modify its pregame demonstration from the "drum deck," where traditionally a celebrity bangs the drum while fans all perform the "chop." The change comes as sports teams across the continent are making or considering changes to names and imagery that many view as racist or insensitive toward Native Americans.

The Washington Football Team dropped their longtime name and logo last month, and the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Football Team dropped their name soon after. Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians are in active discussions about a name change, while the Atlanta Braves said they are not changing their name but will evaluate their own tomahawk chop.

The Chiefs announced earlier this week that Arrowhead Stadium will be reduced to 22 percent capacity, or around 17,000 fans, this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The defending champions are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another termAt Thursdays Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked Would you rehire or wor...

U.S. to ask top court to restore Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev's death sentence

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will ask the nations top court to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 ot...

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020