Chapman homers twice to drive A's past Diamondbacks

Matt Chapman hit two home runs, and Sean Manaea held the Arizona Diamondbacks to a run on five hits in his longest start of the season, 5 1/3 innings, leading the host Oakland Athletics to a 5-1 win Thursday night.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:10 IST
Matt Chapman hit two home runs, and Sean Manaea held the Arizona Diamondbacks to a run on five hits in his longest start of the season, 5 1/3 innings, leading the host Oakland Athletics to a 5-1 win Thursday night. Manaea (1-2) got his first win of the season and struck out four, lowering his earned run average to 6.39. It was as high as 9.00 on Aug. 10, but the left-hander has turned in back-to-back five-inning starts.

Chapman hit his seventh homer of the season in the first inning, a solo shot off D-backs starter Alex Young (1-1). He went deep for a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to almost the same spot as his first longball, the second deck in left field. Olson's ninth of the year came off Young, with Mark Canha aboard to give Oakland a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The A's improved to 11-3 at home.

Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth, the only run the Diamondbacks scored. Arizona managed just two runs total in the two games between the teams in the Bay Area, after averaging almost eight runs per game in their previous eight games. Young allowed three runs on four hits in four innings, with four strikeouts and a walk. He's currently in the starting rotation for Arizona with ace Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day injured list because of a mid-back strain.

The A's got a scare in the top of the sixth inning when David Peralta's bloop single to left field dropped behind the hustling Chapman, who crashed hard to the grass going after the ball. Chapman stayed in the game after being checked by a trainer and later homered. Arizona had runners on first and third base with two outs in the inning trailing 3-1, but reliever J.B. Wendelken struck out Christian Walker to end the threat.

