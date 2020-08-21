Left Menu
Focus will be on making most of training sessions in UAE: Prithvi Shaw

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:22 IST
Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw. (Photo/Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw is focusing on making the most of the training sessions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Delhi Capitals' Indian players on Thursday gathered in Mumbai ahead of their departure for the UAE for the IPL 2020. Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. "We know people have a lot of expectations from us, but our focus will be on making the most of the training sessions we get in the UAE, and re-creating that fantastic team environment which made us so successful last year. We also have the chance to gel with the new players and then set our sights on the IPL season," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shaw as saying.

The 20-year-old right-handed batsman believes that the tournament will be challenging but Shaw is all geared up to take any challenge. "There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I've spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family," Shaw said.

"So the time I've managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind. However, this IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time," he added. (ANI)

