Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGF unveils Commonwealth Sport Foundation to address some of world's greatest challenges

The Commonwealth Sport Foundation, the new charitable foundation of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, has been unveiled on Friday with an ambition to help address some of the world's greatest challenges.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:40 IST
CGF unveils Commonwealth Sport Foundation to address some of world's greatest challenges
Commonwealth Games Federation logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Commonwealth Sport Foundation, the new charitable foundation of the Commonwealth Sport Movement, has been unveiled on Friday with an ambition to help address some of the world's greatest challenges.The establishment of a charitable foundation is a key objective in the Commonwealth Sport Movement's Transformation 2022 strategy - which repositions the Commonwealth Games beyond a quadrennial sporting spectacle towards a wider movement which benefits communities through sport every day across the Commonwealth.The Foundation, which has been launched during the week marking the 90-year anniversary of the inaugural Games in Hamilton, Ontario in 1930, has five strategic development priorities. It will focus on: Youth Empowerment; Equal Rights; Historical Injustice; Small States and Island States; and Sustainable Cities and Communities."There has never been a more important time to fully realise the potential and impact of Commonwealth Sport. Commonwealth citizens and communities are faced with urgent issues and challenges impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding longstanding or systemic issues relating to poverty, conflict, climate change, racial inequality, discrimination, economic uncertainty, health and wellbeing, education, the digital divide and post-colonial legacies," Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said in a statement. "However, as we reflect on how far we have come since the very first Games in 1930, and our shared history, global and cultural diversity, I passionately believe we can be united by our common ambitions and collective impact, as well as our past. Through the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, inspired by our engaged athletes and communities, our aim is to shape a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future generations across the Commonwealth," she added.

Formally registered as a charity in the UK, recruitment to the independent board of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation has commenced.Partnership, project and fundraising strategies are at the early stages of development and work has started on a 3.5 million pound development fund, enabled through the 2022 Commonwealth Games Host City Contract, ensuring the vision, legacy and benefits of Birmingham 2022 are brought to life across the 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth through sport. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers, Pirates search for offensive resurgence

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers will be in search of offense in their weekend series that opens Friday. The Brewers have won four of their past six games, but they feel as if they are falling short at the plate. Th...

UK transport minister says doesn't want to offer false hope on airport tests

Britain is investigating using coronavirus testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from restricted countries but does not want to offer false hope that the rules can be changed easily, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Frid...

Braves' top prospect Pache to debut Friday against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will give their top prospect his first career start on Friday when they host Philadelphia for the opener of a three-game series between the two N.L. East rivals. Outfielder Cristian Pache, the organizations No. 1-rated pr...

Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for the companys response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020