Lukas Nmecha joins RSC Anderlecht on loan

RSC Anderlecht announced that Lukas Nmecha has joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:19 IST
Lukas Nmecha (Photo/ RSC Anderlecht Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

RSC Anderlecht announced that Lukas Nmecha has joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester City. "Lukas Nmecha will play in purple and white this year. The German-English forward is loaned to RSC Anderlecht for the 2020-2021 season," RSC Anderlecht said in a statement.

Nmecha said he is looking forward to working with Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City player who recently announced his retirement as a player and took up a managerial role at Anderlecht. "When I was training with the City youth teams, we played against the first team a couple of times. I found myself against Vincent Kompany. He was always pushing everyone and coaching a lot on the pitch. I'm really looking forward to working with him again," the club's official website quoted Nmecha as saying.

Sports Director at RSC Anderlecht, Peter Verbeke, said, "With Lukas arriving, we have the extra option in front we were looking for. The competition between strikers is exactly what we need for them to push themselves to the maximum. It's our and Lukas' turn to transform his big potential into goals and assists." (ANI)

