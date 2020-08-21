Left Menu
Development News Edition

Process on for Eng, Aus players' availability from first match: Mysore

England and Australia players, who will be busy in the limited overs series that concludes three days before the IPL opener, could well be available from the start of the T20 league, KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:06 IST
Process on for Eng, Aus players' availability from first match: Mysore

England and Australia players, who will be busy in the limited overs series that concludes three days before the IPL opener, could well be available from the start of the T20 league, KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said on Friday. Mysore's comments come after RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala on Thursday said the England and Australia players will not need to undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine in the UAE as they would be already coming from a bio-secure environment in the UK. "Can’t say anything specific. IPL is doing everything they can to put a process in place so that those players are available to play. KKR are very hopeful," Mysore told PTI.

The players include KKR's star acquisition this season, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought for a record Rs 15.5 crore. KKR also have 2019 World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Chris Green and Harry Gurney in their roster. KKR along with Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were among the first batch to arrive in UAE for the tournament's 13th edition.

"I am glad our boys have reached the UAE safely, and are being well taken care of. All SOPs and protocols established by the IPL have been complied with. Once the quarantine requirements are met, the team will start practice sessions," Mysore said. "We are pleased that the IPL 2020 season will be underway in a few weeks despite the challenges posed by the pandemic." KKR have roped in Srikanth Narayanaswamy as the team physician and he along with head physio Kamlesh Jain and Chris Donaldson, the strength & conditioning coach, will be looking after the squad.

The Kolkata franchise is based out of the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Dont judge TN law & order by isolated incidents, will not tolerate rowdyism: CM

Maintaining that Tamil Nadus law and order situation is managed well compared to several states in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asked his political detractors not to come to conclusions by judging isolated incidents. Justifying...

Irish minister quits for "damaging national effort" on COVID-19

Irelands agriculture minister resigned on Friday after he said he had damaged the national effort in fighting COVID-19 by attending a social event that could have breached health regulations. Dara Calleary was among more than 80 guests at a...

Economic slump but government planning to spend resources on image correction, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the central government was planning to spend taxpayers money on image correction even as the country faces economic slump and unemployment. He said in a tweet that the country was also fac...

Haryana Police arrest 3, seize 30 kgs of charas from Charkhi Dadri

The Haryana Police arrested three people and seized 30 kilograms of charas cannabis which was being smuggled in a car into the Charkhi Dadri district from the Nepal Border, informed the police on Friday. Talking to media the Haryana Police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020