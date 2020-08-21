Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man United captain set to appear in Greek court after arrest

Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island of Syros, which neighbours Mykonos, by plain-clothed officers on Friday. The England international has been "fully cooperating" with Greek authorities, United said in a short statement, after the incident that led to his arrest in the early hours of Friday.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:49 IST
Man United captain set to appear in Greek court after arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to appear before a prosecutor in a Greek court on Saturday after being arrested following a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos. Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island of Syros, which neighbours Mykonos, by plain-clothed officers on Friday.

The England international has been "fully cooperating" with Greek authorities, United said in a short statement, after the incident that led to his arrest in the early hours of Friday. Greek state ERT TV said Maguire's brother and a friend were also arrested.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police, as well as attempted bribery, after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two quarrelling groups of people. The three men allegedly abused and punched one of the policemen who was attempting to break up the quarrel, resisted arrest, and subsequently attacked officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire. A police statement said one of the three arrested men tried to offer police money to avoid being taken into custody.

Syros is the administrative centre of the Cyclades islands, where Mykonos is. United's players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds (USD 97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed EC in place of Ashok Lavasa

Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed the election commissioner on Friday in place of Ashok Lavasa, who has resigned. President Ram Nath Kovind cleared Kumars appointment with effect from the date of his assuming office. Kumars appoi...

Man held for black-marketing of N-95 masks

The crime branch has arrested a 36-year-old man from Worli in Central Mumbai for selling duplicate N-95 masks in the black market, a police official said on Friday. The accused was identified as Riyaz Ahmed Rais Ahmed Khan, a resident of Sh...

EC guidelines fall short of ensuring conduct of polls in 'free, non-partisan' manner: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Election Commissions guidelines for holding polls during the coronavirus pandemic fall far short of ensuring conduct of elections in a free, non-partisan and fair fashion without giving undue advantag...

Germany issues travel warnings for Brussels, French Guyana

Germany on Friday warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in the Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union.The German Foreign Ministry warned against non-essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020