Report: Yankees' Paxton has flexor strain in left arm

New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his throwing arm after undergoing an MRI exam for discomfort in his forearm and elbow, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported Friday. "No Tommy John recommended. Issue is believed to be muscular in nature," Heyman posted on Twitter in regard to Paxton.

The Yankees have not commented on the condition of Paxton, who left New York's 10-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday after five innings with tightness in his forearm. Meanwhile, shortstop Gleyber Torres (hamstring) is headed to the 10-day injury list, according to ESPN.

Torres also departed Thursday's game when his hamstring experienced tightness. Torres exited after hitting an RBI groundout in the third inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. He stumbled running down the first-base line and appeared to injure himself as he approached the base.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019. Paxton owns a 1-1 record with a 6.64 ERA in five starts in 2020, one season removed from a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The 31-year-old sports a 57-33 record with a 3.58 ERA in 136 career appearances (all starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Yankees. New York has seen a number of its stars head to the injured list, including sluggers Aaron Judge (right calf strain) and Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) as well as infielder DJ LeMahieu (left thumb sprain).

