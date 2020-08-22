Left Menu
Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

"Every start with him was always good every five days to put his name in there and watch him do his thing." Strasburg, who saw a nerve specialist on Thursday, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals. The 32-year-old posted an 0-1 record with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 01:00 IST
Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP, although no final decision has been made.

"He's going to be missed, no matter what," Martinez said. "Every start with him was always good every five days to put his name in there and watch him do his thing." Strasburg, who saw a nerve specialist on Thursday, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals.

The 32-year-old posted an 0-1 record with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season. He made just 16 pitches in a start versus Baltimore on Aug. 14 and was placed on the injured list two days later. Strasburg had an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts last season. The three-time All-Star owns a 112-59 mark with a 3.19 ERA in 241 career starts, all with the Nationals. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft.

