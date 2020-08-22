Chiefs WR Hill nursing minor hamstring injury

Left Menu
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill's hamstring injury is not expected to sideline him for long, coach Andy Reid said on Friday. Reid added that he expects Hill to return to practice within a few days. Hill sustained the injury after reeling in a touchdown catch from Chad Henne during a one-on-one drill with cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-08-2020 01:45 IST
Hill sustained the injury after reeling in a touchdown catch from Chad Henne during a one-on-one drill with cornerback Charvarius Ward. Hill was able to walk off the field under his own power but did not return to practice. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Hill missed four games last season because of injury. He recorded 58 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Hill, 26, has 281 catches for 4,115 yards and 32 touchdowns in 59 career games since being selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Chiefs are already without fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is nursing a groin injury.

