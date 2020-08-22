Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs PG White undergoes toe surgery

The Spurs said the procedure on the second toe was performed on Thursday in New York. White is expected to be recovered by the start of the 2020-21 season. White averaged a career-best 11.3 points in 68 games (20 starts) this season.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 06:06 IST
Spurs PG White undergoes toe surgery

San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White underwent surgery to repair a dislocated toe on his left foot, the team announced Friday. The Spurs said the procedure on the second toe was performed on Thursday in New York.

White is expected to be recovered by the start of the 2020-21 season. A date to start the campaign hasn't yet been announced. White averaged a career-best 11.3 points in 68 games (20 starts) this season. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

"India at advanced stage of negotiation with Uzbekistan for export, import of agri products"

Though Indias combined annual trade with Central Asia is less than USD 2 billion, the level of trade does not reflect the political will that the country enjoys with Central Asian countries, said Manish Prabhat, Joint Secretary ERS, Ministr...

Celtics charge past 76ers, grab 3-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics made three key defensive plays down the stretch, enabling them to overtake the Philadelphia 76ers for a 102-94 victory Friday night and grab a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bub...

10 cows found dead at shelter in MP's Dewas

Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. ...

California wildfires some of largest in state history

Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California exploded in size Friday to become some of the largest in state history, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures as reinforcements began arriving to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020