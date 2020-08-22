Left Menu
Jays edge Rays in 10, run win streak to six

Cavan Biggio cued a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to their sixth straight win, a 6-5 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Biggio's sliced a double near left field line off Aaron Loup (3-1), plating Brandon Drury, who opened the inning on second base.

Updated: 22-08-2020 08:04 IST
Cavan Biggio cued a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to their sixth straight win, a 6-5 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Biggio's sliced a double near left field line off Aaron Loup (3-1), plating Brandon Drury, who opened the inning on second base. Following a sacrifice bunt, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a sacrifice fly for two-run lead.

Reliever Jordan Romano allowed an unearned run on an RBI single by Yandy Diaz in the home half of the 10th but earned his first career save in relief of Thomas Hatch (1-1). Hatch posted his first career win. Biggio went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. banged back-to-back solo home runs of Toronto. Drury and Randal Grichuk had two-hit games in the opener of a four-game series.

Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker (five innings, two runs) and Tampa Bay's Ryan Yarbrough (6 1/3 innings, four runs) both had no-decisions. Diaz (3-for-3, two runs, two RBIs, two walks) and Brandon Lowe hit solo homers, and Joey Wendle had a two-hit game for the Rays, who lost for the first time in six contests.

Lowe turned on a splitter from Shoemaker for a long shot to right, his ninth, in the first inning. Tampa Bay's bid to make it 2-0 was cut short on a spectacular throw by Gurriel, whose laser from behind the Rays' bullpen in foul territory cut down Diaz at home without a relay later in the inning. The slugging Blue Jays woke up in the second behind impressive solo homers to center from Hernandez (his ninth) and left from Guerrero (fourth) to grab a 2-1 lead. In the same frame, Gurriel doubled home a run, and Grichuk's infield single drove in a run.

On Grichuk's hit, Gurriel made a dazzling barrel roll and long reach to home plate to seemingly keep from being tagged out and was called safe, but the Rays challenged and Gurriel was ruled out to leave it 4-1. Without a long ball until a Thursday shot to right in Yankee Stadium, Diaz homered for the second consecutive game, drilling a solo shot to center on an 0-2 splitter to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the third.

Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki opened the sixth with two walks before pinch hitter Jose Martinez stroked a two-run double to left against an outfield shaded to right, creating a 4-4 tie. After a single, Rafael Dolis replaced Borucki and retired three of four batters to strand the potential go-ahead run on third. --Field Level Media

