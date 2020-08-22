Left Menu
Phils get relievers Workman, Hembree from Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies, whose bullpen blew saves in both games of a doubleheader in losses on Thursday, traded for right-handed relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree of the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox are receiving a pair of right-handers as well: Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. The Phillies entered Friday with a bullpen ERA of 8.07, the worst in the big leagues.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:03 IST
Phils get relievers Workman, Hembree from Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies, whose bullpen blew saves in both games of a doubleheader in losses on Thursday, traded for right-handed relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree of the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox are receiving a pair of right-handers as well: Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

The Phillies entered Friday with a bullpen ERA of 8.07, the worst in the big leagues. The team is also getting cash considerations in the trade, according to a team statement announcing the trade. Workman, who has a career ERA of 3.75 in 195 games over six seasons to go with a 24-16 record and 20 saves, had four saves this season for Boston.

Hembree is 2-0 this season with a 5.59 ERA. He has appeared in 11 games. His career ERA is 3.60 in 260 games over eight seasons. Pivetta is in his fourth season and has struggled since opening 2019 as the Phillies' No. 2 starter. His ERA last season rose to 5.38 as he went 4-6 and ended up appearing in more games in relief (17) than as a starter (13).

Seabold, 24, was the Phillies' third-round draft pick in 2017 from Cal State Fullerton. The right-hander is 11-10 with a 3.52 ERA (77 ER; 196 2/3IP), 203 strikeouts, and only 46 walks in 40 career appearances (34 starts) in the minors. He and Pivetta will be assigned to Boston's alternate training site, the Red Sox announced.

--Field Level Media

