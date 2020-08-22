Left Menu
Conte hints Inter future uncertain after Europa League loss

Conte on Friday said he needed time to reflect after the 3-2 loss in the final left his Inter team the runner-up for the second time this season after finishing a point behind Juventus in Serie A. "It's only right that I start to reflect and to think about things.

Antonio Conte has hinted that his future at Inter Milan remains uncertain after losing to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League. Conte on Friday said he needed time to reflect after the 3-2 loss in the final left his Inter team the runner-up for the second time this season after finishing a point behind Juventus in Serie A.

"It's only right that I start to reflect and to think about things. I also have a private life and I need to understand what's going on," he said through a translator. Taking the Inter job was worth it, "regardless of what will ultimately come to pass in the coming days," he said. Conte added: "I've had an incredible experience at this club, regardless of what will go on in the future. But I have no regrets whatsoever." After the last Serie A game of the season against Atalanta on August 1, Conte said the club could have done more to protect the team from criticism and "attacks." On Friday he pushed back at suggestions there could be a rift with club president Steven Zhang and Inter's Chinese owners, saying his relationship with them remained "strong." Zhang praised Conte and his team for doing a "great job" in comments to broadcaster Sky Sport which Inter also published on its club website. "We'll rest for a few days and plan for the future," he added.

Second place in Serie A was the best result for Inter since 2011 and the Europa League final was its first chance to play for a continental trophy since Jose Mourinho coached the team to the 2010 Champions League title, completing a treble that season. AP SSC SSC.

