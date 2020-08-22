Clippers grab series edge as Mavs' Doncic exits

Left Menu
Kawhi Leonard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series near Orlando.

Kawhi Leonard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series near Orlando. Dallas star Luka Doncic finished the game watching from the bench due to a sprained left ankle. Doncic had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 29 minutes, but he hit just 4 of 14 shots from the floor.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points, Ivica Zubac added 15 and Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points to help the second-seeded Clippers take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Montrezl Harrell added 13 points, Paul George had 11 on 3-of-16 shooting, and Lou Williams scored 10. Kristaps Porzingis registered 34 points and 13 rebounds, Seth Curry added 22 on 9-of-11 shooting, and Tim Hardaway also scored 22 for the Mavericks. Seventh-seeded Dallas shot 50.6 percent from the field and made 17 of 43 (39.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Clippers shot 52.2 percent from the field, including 14 of 34 (41.2 percent) from behind the arc. Game 4 is Sunday.

Doncic sprained his left ankle with 3:58 left in the third quarter. He sustained the injury while attempting to defend Leonard. He couldn't put weight on the leg and hopped off the court. Doncic returned at the start of the fourth quarter, but he left for good with 9:02 remaining and the Mavericks trailing by 15. Doncic underwent X-rays on the ankle, which he also injured in Game 1 of the series.

The Mavericks trailed by 18 points with 9:39 remaining before using a 15-5 burst to move within 115-107 with 6:17 to play. Leonard made a 3-pointer and drove for a dunk as Los Angeles scored seven of the next eight points to increase its lead to 122-108 with 4:45 remaining.

Dallas later made another push and pulled within 130-122 on a 3-pointer by Porzingis with 31.1 seconds left. But the Mavericks turned the ball over on their next possession as the Clippers closed it out. Leonard scored 18 points in the first half, and the Clippers took a 68-54 advantage into the break.

The score was tied at 23 after the opening period before Los Angeles erupted for 45 second-quarter points. Shamet later connected on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the Clippers took a 102-85 lead into the final stanza.

--Field Level Media

