Rojas helps Marlins beat Nats, snap losing skid

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, in his first at-bat back from the COVID-19 list, drilled a three-run homer to lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Miami snapped a five-game losing skid.

Washington, which has alternated wins and losses for seven straight games, got solo homers by Yan Gomes and Trea Turner. Gomes went deep against his one-time hometown team -- he played for Miami's Barry University, an NCAA Division II school. Rojas, who went 2-for-4 and is hitting .643 in 14 at-bats, hadn't played since July 26, when an outbreak led to a total of 18 Marlins landing on the COVID-19 list.

Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, who had also been on the list, made his season debut, playing DH and going 1-for-4. Alfaro singled on the first pitch he saw but then struck out twice. Miami right-hander Elieser Hernandez (1-0) earned the win, allowing three hits, one walk, and two runs in five innings. He struck out six, and his ERA stands at 2.29.

The Marlins bullpen held the lead as Stephen Tarpley, James Hoyt, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler combined to pitch four scoreless innings. Kintzler earned his fourth save and his first since Aug. 6. He had allowed a homer and taken a loss in each of his past two games.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-2) took the loss, allowing eight hits, two walks, and three runs, striking out a season-high nine batters in 6 1/3 innings. In other Marlins news, right fielder Jesus Sanchez made his major league debut, center fielder Monte Harrison was demoted to Miami's alternate site; and second baseman Eddy Alvarez went on paternity leave as his first child, son Jett was born.

Sanchez, Miami's fifth-ranked prospect, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He replaced 10th-ranked Marlins prospect Harrison, who hit just .133 with 18 strikeouts in 30 at-bats. Miami found all its scoring in the second inning. Alfaro singled, Lewis Brinson drew a full-count walk, and Rojas crushed a high sinker, pulling it 381 feet to left.

Washington closed its deficit to 3-2 after the homers by Gomes in the second inning and Turner in the third. For Gomes, it was his first homer of the season and No. 100 in his career.