Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early homers power Braves past Phillies

Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. In two starts against Philadelphia this season, Fried has allowed one run in 10 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:11 IST
Early homers power Braves past Phillies
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna hit long back-to-back homers to highlight a four-run third inning and send the Atlanta Braves to an 11-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. d'Arnaud clubbed a two-run homer, his fourth, into the fountain in straightaway center field at Truist Park, a blast measured at 431 feet. Ozuna followed with his sixth home run, which traveled 430 feet and landed in the same place as d'Arnaud's. Johan Camargo completed the momentum-changing rally with an RBI double, which ended the night for Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola.

Nola (2-2) pitched only 2 2/3 innings and was touched up for four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three. It was his shortest stint of the season and ended Nola's streak of three consecutive starts with three or fewer hits allowed and eight or more strikeouts. The Braves weren't finished. They put the game away by scoring seven runs in the fifth, with Ozuna swatting a three-run homer to complete the outburst. It was his ninth career multi-home run game.

The winning pitcher was Max Fried (4-0), who allowed one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings. In two starts against Philadelphia this season, Fried has allowed one run in 10 innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.32 through six starts. The Braves accumulated 14 hits, with Ozuna and d'Arnaud each getting three and Camargo collecting two. Cristian Pache, making his major league debut, picked up his first hit in the sixth inning.

The Phillies had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning when ex-Brave Phil Gosselin produced an RBI single that scored J.T. Realmuto. Their other run came on Andrew Knapp's double in the seventh. Philadelphia reliever JoJo Romero, recalled earlier in the day, made his major league debut and worked a perfect eighth inning while striking out the side.

The start of the game was delayed for one hour because of rain.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will start as and when conditions permit: Ganguly to BCCI state units

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured all state associations that domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic but did not specify the date from when the season will kick-off. Normally domesti...

Trump struggles to use power of presidency to counter Biden

President Donald Trump spent the week of the Democratic National Convention forsaking what has historically been an incumbents greatest advantage Hes in the job his challenger wants. Traditionally, an incumbent would devote the week of his ...

Scarlett Johansson spotted on Hamptons beach

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was snapped on the sunny shores of the Atlantic this week in the Hamptons, as she celebrates the beach season. According to Page Six, the 35-year-old Marriage Story actor was seen sporting a pink sundress a...

Acuite again downgrades financial instruments of Future Enterprises

Acuite Ratings and Research has again downgraded several financial instruments of Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises. The current rating action is on account of a delay in interest servicing to the tune of Rs 13 crore on certain non-conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020