Left Menu
Development News Edition

You truly deserve this: Raina congratulates Rohit on being chosen for Khel Ratna

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Saturday congratulated batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on August 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:14 IST
You truly deserve this: Raina congratulates Rohit on being chosen for Khel Ratna
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina on Saturday congratulated batsman Rohit Sharma, who will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on August 29. Taking to Twitter Raina wrote, "Congratulations brother @ImRo45, you truly deserve this. You have made India proud so many times. Here's to many more milestones!"

The right-handed opening batter will become the fourth cricketer to win this accolade. The other three cricketers who have won this prestigious award are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Apart from Rohit, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year.

Pacer Ishant Sharma and women all-rounder Deepti Sharma will receive Arjuna Award this year. National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Domestic cricket will start as and when conditions permit: Ganguly to BCCI state units

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured all state associations that domestic cricket will start as and when the situation is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic but did not specify the date from when the season will kick-off. Normally domesti...

Trump struggles to use power of presidency to counter Biden

President Donald Trump spent the week of the Democratic National Convention forsaking what has historically been an incumbents greatest advantage Hes in the job his challenger wants. Traditionally, an incumbent would devote the week of his ...

Scarlett Johansson spotted on Hamptons beach

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was snapped on the sunny shores of the Atlantic this week in the Hamptons, as she celebrates the beach season. According to Page Six, the 35-year-old Marriage Story actor was seen sporting a pink sundress a...

Acuite again downgrades financial instruments of Future Enterprises

Acuite Ratings and Research has again downgraded several financial instruments of Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises. The current rating action is on account of a delay in interest servicing to the tune of Rs 13 crore on certain non-conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020