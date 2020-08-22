Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davidson's pinch-hit slam lifts Reds past Cards

Davidson's sixth-inning blast off reliever Tyler Webb erased the Cardinals' 2-0 lead and tagged Genesis Cabrera (1-1) with the loss. Michael Lorenzen (1-1), the second of five Reds pitchers, earned the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:24 IST
Davidson's pinch-hit slam lifts Reds past Cards
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reds)

Matt Davidson launched a pinch-hit grand slam to power the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Davidson's sixth-inning blast off reliever Tyler Webb erased the Cardinals' 2-0 lead and tagged Genesis Cabrera (1-1) with the loss.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1), the second of five Reds pitchers, earned the victory. Raisel Iglesias closed out the ninth to earn his third save and atone for his loss Thursday night. Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings before hitting his pitch limit for the game. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six batters in 74 pitches (49 strikes).

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed two runs on four walks and three hits with two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. His wildness helped the Cardinals score first. Harrison Bader drew a one-out walk, Kolten Wong bunted for a hit, and Tommy Edman was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the third inning.

DeSclafani struck out Paul Goldschmidt, but he walked Matt Carpenter to force home a run and give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Brad Miller hit an inning-ending grounder to leave the bases loaded. Wong walked leading off the bottom of the fifth inning and Goldschmidt walked one out later. Lorenzen relieved DeSclafani and walked Carpenter to load the bases.

Miller grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to put the Cardinals up 2-0. He stole second base, but Lorenzen coaxed an inning-ending pop-up from Tyler O'Neill to strand two runners in scoring position. Eugenio Suarez reached third base with two outs in the sixth after Bader misjudged his fly ball to the center-field warning track. That mishap opened the door for the Reds' comeback.

Cabrera walked Mike Moustakas, then plunked pinch hitter Phillip Ervin with a pitch to load the bases. Webb replaced Cabrera and Davidson, hitting for Josh VanMeter, greeted him with his towering grand slam over the left-field bleachers.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giants keep piling up runs at home, beat D-backs

Wilmer Flores hit a tiebreaking two-run home run against his former team, and the host San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Friday night. Flores, who spent last season with Arizona, took Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray dee...

Megan Thee Stallion to play first virtual concert

Singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be performing her first paid livestream concert on August 29. The event is produced by Live Nation and choreographerdancer JaQuel Knight is attached as creative director. Live Nation shared the deta...

Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the second consecutive day. Other th...

MP: Five gates of Tawa dam opened, locals advised to stay away from river bank

Five gates of the Tawa Dam were opened by five feet each on Saturday in the Itarsi area of Madhya Pradeshs Hoshangabad district, the dam management informed. The dam management also alerted the people to stay away from the banks of the Tawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020