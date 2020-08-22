Left Menu
Development News Edition

Starting pitchers look for distance as Reds visit Cards

He walked three batters and allowed three hits but worked out of trouble while allowing just one run. "As a starter, I think the role is to throw as many things, to become an innings-eater," Kim told reporters after that game, which the Cardinals won 3-1.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:20 IST
Starting pitchers look for distance as Reds visit Cards
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reds)

The St. Louis Cardinals and visiting Cincinnati Reds hope to stretch out their starting pitchers when their four-game series continues Saturday. The teams split the first two games, with the Cardinals rallying for a 5-4 victory Thursday and the Reds winning 4-2 Friday.

The Cardinals will start left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 3.86 ERA), who began the season in the closer's role, getting a save in his first appearance on July 24. After the Cardinals returned from their 15-day shutdown due to their COVID-19 outbreak, Kim was moved to the rotation, and he worked 3 2/3 innings Monday against the Chicago Cubs. He walked three batters and allowed three hits but worked out of trouble while allowing just one run.

"As a starter, I think the role is to throw as many things, to become an innings-eater," Kim told reporters after that game, which the Cardinals won 3-1. "Even the bases were loaded, that was my thought process. I tried to (be) really comfortable, even though it was not easy." Kim, a veteran of the Korea Baseball Organization, will face the Reds for the first time.

The Reds will counter with veteran left-hander Wade Miley (0-2, 16.20 ERA), who has retired just five batters in each of his two starts. Between those outings, he missed time with a left groin muscle strain, so he, too, is still trying to build arm strength. Miley was disappointed to leave his last start -- a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 12 -- in the second inning. He threw 44 pitches, just 22 of them for strikes.

That was still a big improvement over his first start of the season, an 8-7 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He allowed six runs (five earned) in that game. "Hopefully I'm heading in the right direction with this whole delivery thing and try to get my pitch count where I want it," Miley said. "Just like the rhythm part of it, not necessarily a mechanical issue.

"A couple of weeks ago, it felt like I was in week two of spring training. I just didn't quite feel like where I wanted it to be, and then the groin injury. I felt really good in summer camp, and then the little groin thing came and messed me up a little bit. But I think I've kind of gotten over that, so I'm feeling more normal." Miley won his only start against the Cardinals last season, shutting them out for five innings while pitching for the Houston Astros.

He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA in seven career starts against them. Matt Carpenter (6-for-16, two doubles), Paul Goldschmidt (3-for-7, double) and Tyler O'Neill (2-for-5) have hit well against him. After playing eight games in five days in Chicago after returning to action, the Cardinals are hoping to stabilize their pitching during a 12-game homestand at Busch Stadium.

The team had been running pitchers back and forth from their Springfield, Mo., camp to keep fresh arms available. "I hope we can get settled into where we feel like we have some protection, from a pitching standpoint," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

"We'll just see how the next few days play out, but I'm hopeful that the transactions we did today are not something that we're going to have to continue to try to do every day, like we've had to do this past week."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

De Villiers, Steyn and Morris join RCB teammates in Dubai

It was steaming outside as the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris arrived here in the wee hours of Saturday to join their Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates for the upcoming IPL. Moved out of India due to t...

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. A long-time opponent of President Vladi...

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Smoke filled the air outside a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, as authorities worked to clear a crowd accused of damaging patrol vehicles, throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at officers. Police declared a riot early Saturday outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020