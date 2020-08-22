Left Menu
Development News Edition

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

Getting the tournament up and running has been one of the top priorities for Graves, who is now eyeing the post of ICC chairman. He called it the "biggest challenge" of his five-year tenure.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:14 IST
India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCI's fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Board's outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been "regularly asking me" about the tournament. The ECB's brainchild, the Hundred is a necessary tool to increase cricket's reach and appeal, according to Graves.

The new 100-ball tournament will begin in 2021, a year later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I know that some of the countries abroad, India in particular, are looking at their own," Graves told Sky Sports.

"They have been talking to me about it for the last year on a regular basis. So around the world it has created a lot of excitement." However, even if the BCCI eventually decides to organise a tournament modelled on the Hundred, it will not be able to do so before 2023. In an FTP (Future Tour Programme) cycle badly affected by the pandemic, there is no window for such an experiment for the next coupe of years. The next FTP cycle will run from 2023 to 2028.

The BCCI has in the past explored possibilities to introduce a mini-IPL but could not do so due to a crowded calendar. Getting the tournament up and running has been one of the top priorities for Graves, who is now eyeing the post of ICC chairman.

He called it the "biggest challenge" of his five-year tenure. "I think the biggest challenge was getting The Hundred off the ground. We had all the pushback initially but I think people are now starting to see the advantages of it.

"I think it is the right thing to be doing and will be a valuable asset to the ECB going forward, both from a profit perspective and playing point of view. "I think people, certainly in cricket, don't like change. I don't think they realised we are trying to attract a new audience - women, children and families, which we never really had coming to cricket." The ECB signed a 1.2billion pound broadcast deal with Sky Sports and the BBC in 2017, which runs between 2020 and 2024 and includes live cricket returning to the BBC for the first time in 21 years.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Visva Bharati vandalism incident: BJP MP meets Bengal governor, demands CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted a letter demanding a CBI probe in the Visva Bharati vandalism incident. The police were just 100 metres away when the gate was broken with a...

Activist Bizilj says Navalny's condition "very worrying"

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys condition is very worrying after his evacuation to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, said Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation. His health condition is very worrying, Bizilj, whose ...

280 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura push tally to 8,389

At least 280 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 8,389, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the de...

Floodwater increasing in Munneru stream at Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

Floodwater is gradually increasing in Munneru stream in Krishna district and the water level has reached 13.5 feet at Polampalli dam due to heavy rains. Floodwater accumulated for more than one feet height within one hour on Friday morning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020