Left Menu
Development News Edition

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:31 IST
Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma
India batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laurels for the country.

The right-handed opening batter will become the fourth cricketer to win this accolade. The other three cricketers who have won this prestigious award are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. "It has been a wonderful ride, to receive such a sporting honour in India is a great privilege and I am happy about it, I owe this to all my fans, without your support it would not have been possible, I promise to bring more laurels for the country," Sharma said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey) will be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year. Rohit had lit up the 2019 World Cup as he became the first-ever batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

Sprinter Dutee Chand, cricketer Ishant Sharma, and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award. National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day.

However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The ceremony will take place virtually but what we will have to see how the exact process would pan out," a source within the Sports Ministry had told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic...

Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance p...

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germanys disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks very concerning. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020