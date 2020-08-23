Injured Sabonis (foot) returns to bubble for Pacers

Indiana Pacers All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis has returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando after a month away due to plantar fasciitis. Pacers coach Nate McMillan said Saturday that Sabonis will enter the four-day quarantine as part of the league's safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the Pacers down 2-0 entering their game Saturday against the Miami Heat in the first-round Eastern Conference best-of-seven series, Sabonis' return might be moot. ESPN reported that Sabonis wouldn't join the active roster after clearing quarantine even if the Pacers are still alive; the 24-year-old would first need to work himself into basketball shape.

Sabonis has yet to play in the bubble, having suffered the injury in practice prior to the restart. Sabonis was averaging 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists through 62 start this season. He signed a four-year, $75 million extension in October and made his first NBA All-Star Game in February.

The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis has averaged 12.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 291 games (152 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-17) and the Pacers. --Field Level Media