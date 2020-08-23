Mets announce no new positive COVID-19 tests

Left Menu
Thursday's game between the Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as all three games of a weekend series against the visiting New York Yankees, were postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. But since the bulk of the Mets' traveling party returned to New York, no additional positives have been found, according to the team.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 07:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 07:23 IST
The New York Mets are hopeful they can resume the 2020 season soon, after announcing no new additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Thursday's game between the Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as all three games of a weekend series against the visiting New York Yankees, were postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

But since the bulk of the Mets' traveling party returned to New York, no additional positives have been found, according to the team. "Tests taken on Thursday night and again on Friday morning by the entire traveling party that returned to New York from Miami late Thursday night are all negative," the club said in a statement. "Test results of close contacts for those that remained in Miami also came back negative.

"The entire Mets traveling party will continue to be tested daily and remain in self-isolation. We will away further scheduling information from MLB and continue to provide updates when available." The Mets have a scheduled off-day on Monday before opening a three-game home series against the Marlins on Tuesday.

At this point in the season, MLB has postponed 37 games due to positive tests for COVID-19 on four different teams -- the Mets, the Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. --Field Level Media

