Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia's Smith will miss booing fans on England return

The former Australia captain was jeered by the crowd in last year's Ashes series for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that unfolded in South Africa on his watch. "I do like batting there," Smith told reporters before departing for Australia's first international tour since the COVID-19 pandemic halted professional cricket.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:30 IST
Cricket-Australia's Smith will miss booing fans on England return

Steve Smith will miss the boos and jeers from the spectators during next month's limited-overs series in England which will be played behind closed doors, the Australia run-machine said on Sunday before leaving for the tour. The former Australia captain was jeered by the crowd in last year's Ashes series for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that unfolded in South Africa on his watch.

"I do like batting there," Smith told reporters before departing for Australia's first international tour since the COVID-19 pandemic halted professional cricket. "But unfortunately there's no crowd there to egg me on and give me a bit more motivation.

"Still, there is going to be plenty of eyes on the TV and it is going to be great to be back out there playing," said the prolific 31-year-old. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southampton before moving to another bio-secure venue in Manchester for an equal number of one-dayers.

Apart from a 12-month suspension, Smith was also slapped with a two-year leadership ban after the scandal in South Africa with Tim Paine appointed the test skipper. Former captain Ricky Ponting felt Cricket Australia left the door ajar for Smith but any move to reinstate him in that role would need to take account of public opinion.

"It'll be (interesting) if the Australian public are willing to allow him to come back and be captain again, because if Cricket Australia made that announcement that he's going to be captain and it didn't sit well with the public, then it'll be an absolute disaster," Ponting told news.com.au https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-legend-ricky-ponting-talks-boxing-day-big-bash-wine-and-ms-dhoni/news-story/0e22d4811e55fd6cce9784f423679d19 on Sunday.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Five of family found hanging at home in MP

A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four- year-old child, were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district on Sunday, police said. Some neighbours of the victims, who liv...

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building in Oregons biggest city early Sunday, as efforts to stop the demonstrators from gathering at the building seemingly fell apart. The protesters apparently had plans Saturday night...

UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID

The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education posed much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19. The rare joint statem...

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraqs Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020