Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kallis, Abbas, Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Legendary South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas and Pune-born former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame. Very well deserved to be in this ICC Hall of Fame," said Gavaskar, who was inducted into the elite club in 2009. Gavaskar was also all praise for women's cricket great Sthalekar.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 15:38 IST
Kallis, Abbas, Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Legendary South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas and Pune-born former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame. Among the finest all-rounders to ever play the game, Kallis represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20s between 1995 and 2014.

The 44-year-old is Proteas' highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs with 13289 and 11579 runs respectively. He also picked up 292 and 273 wickets in Tests and ODIs as a fast bowler. The ICC conducted the ceremony virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was attended by, among others, Kallis' longtime teammate Shaun Pollock and Indian great Sunil Gavaskar. "He is a colossus. The word fits him like a glove. No praise is too high for this colossus. Very well deserved to be in this ICC Hall of Fame," said Gavaskar, who was inducted into the elite club in 2009.

Gavaskar was also all praise for women's cricket great Sthalekar. "It is good to have another 'Kar' in the ICC Hall of Fame. Well done. You are an inspiration, not just in Australia also in India (as she was born there).

"You have interacted with many cricketers in India including the junior cricketers. You have shown with your feistiness that women can play at the highest level." Sthalekar represented Australia in eight Tests, 125 ODIs and 54 T20s. The third cricketer to be feted in the ceremony was Abbas, hailed as the 'Asian Bradman'. "Absolutely delighted. No one deserves it more than him. Don't know why it took so long but better late than ever. When you saw him bat, even when it was your team's expense, you enjoyed his batting.

"His class made you enjoy. His hunger for big runs stood out. I am very happy to call him a friend," said Gavaskar. Abbas played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively. He averaged over 40 in both the fomats.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment industry welcomes Centre's SOPs for resumption of films, TV shoots

Members of the entertainment industry, including filmmaker Boney Kapoor, actor-producer JD Majethia, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Sunday hailed the standard operating procedures SOPs for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes announced...

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020