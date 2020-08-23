Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kallis, Abbas, Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Legendary South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas and Pune-born former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony. Very well deserved to be in this ICC Hall of Fame," said Gavaskar. Gavaskar was also all praise for women's cricket great Sthalekar.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:01 IST
Kallis, Abbas, Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Legendary South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas and Pune-born former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony. Among the finest all-rounders to play the game, Kallis represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20s between 1995 and 2014.

The 44-year-old is Proteas' highest run-getter in Tests and ODIs with 13289 and 11579 runs respectively. He also picked up 292 and 273 wickets in Tests and ODIs as a fast bowler. Remarkably, he is the only player to score at least 10,000 runs and take at least 250 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket.

The ICC conducted the ceremony virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was attended by, among others, Kallis' longtime teammate Shaun Pollock and Indian great Sunil Gavaskar. "It is something that I never expected when I started playing. I certainly did not play the game for any accolades or anything like that, I only wanted to win the games for whoever I was playing for," said Kallis in an ICC release. "But it is nice to be recognised when one has succeeded in the sport, it is nice to be recognised by people for something that you have achieved in the game, something that I am really proud of." Kallis is the fourth South African player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and Abbas the sixth from Pakistan. Sthalekar is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from her country.

In all, 93 players have been inducted so far under the system, which sees retired players become eligible five years after playing their last international match. Former ICC Cricket Hall of Famers formed the majority of the adjudicating panel with representation from the media, ICC and Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA). Gavaskar, who himself was inducted into the elite club in 2009, spoke highly of Kallis. "He is a colossus. The word fits him like a glove. No praise is too high for this colossus. Very well deserved to be in this ICC Hall of Fame," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar was also all praise for women's cricket great Sthalekar. "It is good to have another 'Kar' in the ICC Hall of Fame. Well done. You are an inspiration, not just in Australia also in India (as she was born there).

"You have interacted with many cricketers in India including the junior cricketers. You have shown with your feistiness that women can play at the highest level." Sthalekar represented Australia in eight Tests, 125 ODIs and 54 T20s. "I am deeply humbled to receive this honour. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that I would ever get to join such an illustrious group of players," she said. The third cricketer to be feted in the ceremony was Abbas, hailed as the 'Asian Bradman'. "Absolutely delighted. No one deserves it more than him. Don't know why it took so long but better late than ever. When you saw him bat, even when it was your team's expense, you enjoyed his batting," said Gavaskar "His class made you enjoy. His hunger for big runs stood out. I am very happy to call him a friend," he added.

Abbas played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan, accumulating 5062 and 2572 runs respectively. He averaged over 40 in both the formats. The 73-year-old is the only player from Asia to have scored at least a 100 first-class hundreds and the first one to score three successive ODI hundreds.

"I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame of the class of 2020. I am excited to be in the midst of other illustrious cricketers," Abbas said in the ICC statement..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Phone tapping issue: BJP can obstruct individual freedom, says DK Suresh

Expressing apprehensions that his brother and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumars phones were being tapped, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh on Sunday demanded a proper investigation into it and alleged that the BJP can obstruct indiv...

With 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in August

Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300. Sixteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours...

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be

AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday asserted that he expected office-bearers to be loyal to the party alone and not him. Against the backdrop of a recent debate over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the ...

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020