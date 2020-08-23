The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: * Day three report of third Test between England and Pakistan. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-DUTEE-AWARD Arjuna award would motivate me to breach Olympic qualification mark: Dutee By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Her personal best is not yet enough to make the cut for the Tokyo Games but India's top sprinter Dutee Chand says her selection for the Arjuna award has come at the right time as it would motivate her to breach the "difficult" Olympic qualification mark.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR Current Test team under Kohli is India's best ever: Gavaskar New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has described the current Indian Test side under Virat Kohli as the best ever, saying that the lethal bowling attack makes it more balanced than the teams of earlier eras. SPO-CRI-HOLDING-DHONI Looked like a maverick, destroyed whatever came in front of him: Holding lauds unflappable Dhoni Kingston, Aug 23 (PTI) A maverick who destroyed every opposition and managed to look unflappable while he was at it -- that's how West Indies great Michael Holding remembers former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in international cricket, a stint which ended on August 15.

SPO-CHESS-IND-LD OLYMPIAD Praggnanandhaa, Divya shine as India stuns China to qualify for Chess Olympiad quarters (Eds: Recasts intro, adds an input) Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) R Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh starred with crucial wins as India stunned a formidable China 4-2 in the ninth and final preliminary round to make the quarterfinals of the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-ARRIVALS Delhi Capitals, SRH last teams to arrive in UAE Dubai, Aug 23 (PTI) Wearing masks and face shields, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian players and support staff arrived Sunday in hot and dry Dubai for the upcoming IPL. SPO-CRI-ABBAS Hope it inspires a generation of talented batsmen to play for Pakistan: Abbas Karachi, Aug 23 (PTI) One of the most elegant batsmen of his time, Zaheer Abbas on Sunday hoped his induction into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame inspires a generation of talented cricketers to play for Pakistan.

SPO-CRI-CPL Guayana Amazon Warriors defend lowest total in CPL history, St Lucia Zouks too win Tarouba (West Indies), Aug 23 (PTI) Andre Russell's quickfire 52 off 37 balls went in vain as Guyana Amazon Warriors defended the lowest ever total in the history of Carribbean Premier League to register a 14-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs here. SPO-CRI-GANGULY-CRAWLEY Crawley looks like a class player: Ganguly New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on England batsman Zak Crawley, who hit 267 against Pakistan in the third Test in Southampton, calling the youngster a class player.

SPO-BAD-GANDHE Never aspired for an award, but now have sense of gratitude: Gandhe on Dhyan Chand award Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Set to be conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand award, former India shuttler and coach Pradeep Gandhe said he never aspired for awards but expressed gratitude that his contribution to the sport has been recognised. SPO-ISL-CHENNAI-GERMANPREET Midfielder Germanpreet Singh extends stay at Chennaiyin FC Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced that Indian midfielder Germanpreet Singh had extended his stay at the club by signing a new multi-year contract.

SPO-FOOT-BHUTIA-IND Our target should be to regularly qualify for Asian Cup, Youth World Cups: Bhutia New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia says Indian football teams must strive to regularly qualify for the Asian Cup and FIFA youth World Cups if they are to become a force to reckon with in the continent. SPO-CRI-ICC-LD HALL OF FAME Kallis, Abbas, Sthalekar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame (Eds: Updating with more inputs, quotes of Hall of Fame inductees) Dubai, Aug 23 (PTI) Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas and Pune-born former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar were on Sunday inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony.

SPO-HOCK-DHYANCHAND Former hockey players demand Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyan Chand New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Former and current hockey players came together to demand Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, a week ahead of his 115th birth anniversary..