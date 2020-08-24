Report: Cardinals sign veteran CB Kirkpatrick

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a 1-year deal with veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, pending a physical, according to a report from NFL Network. Kirkpatrick, 30, played in 99 games (67 starts) in his first eight seasons, all with the Bengals. In Cincinnati, he had 10 interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns, along with one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and three sacks.

The Bengals cut him in March. In Arizona, Kirkpatrick will reunite with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who served as the Bengals' defensive backs coach from 2014-15. Kirkpatrick blossomed into a starter during Joseph's tenure and made a career-high 70 tackles in 2015.

The Cardinals needed depth in the secondary after cornerback Robert Alford tore his pectoral muscle and was placed on injured reserve. Alford started all but two games over the past four seasons. Kirkpatrick was the Bengals' first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) out of Alabama in 2012.

--Field Level Media