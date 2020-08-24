Cubs clip White Sox despite another Abreu homer

Left Menu
Right-hander Yu Darvish (5-1) gave up one run on six hits over seven innings with a walk and 10 strikeouts as the Cubs were finally able to slow down the longball attack of the White Sox. Jose Abreu did hit a second-inning homer for the White Sox, but that was the only drive to clear the Wrigley Field ivy after the visitors hit 11 homers in the first two games of the series.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs were able to salvage a game in the crosstown series against the visiting White Sox with a 2-1 victory Sunday. Right-hander Yu Darvish (5-1) gave up one run on six hits over seven innings with a walk and 10 strikeouts as the Cubs were finally able to slow down the longball attack of the White Sox.

Jose Abreu did hit a second-inning homer for the White Sox, but that was the only drive to clear the Wrigley Field ivy after the visitors hit 11 homers in the first two games of the series. The White Sox had their winning streak halted at seven games. Abreu gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second when he nearly struck the left-field video board on his 11th blast of the season. It was the fourth home run in four consecutive at-bats in the series for Abreu after he hit three homers Saturday.

With another two home runs in the series opener, Abreu went deep six times against the Cubs over the weekend --the most home runs ever in a series by a White Sox player. White Sox starter Dylan Cease was determined to make the run stand up, escaping a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the fifth when he struck out Jason Kipnis and got Ian Happ to ground into a double play up the middle to shortstop Tim Anderson.

The Cubs also missed out on a scoring opportunity in the fourth inning. Anthony Rizzo was called safe at home after a ground ball to third base, but a replay review determined that catcher James McCann made the tag in time after a throw from third baseman Yoan Moncada. The Cubs finally got to Cease in the sixth inning. Javier Baez doubled with one out and Schwarber hit a 1-2 slider into the center field bleachers. It was his fifth home run of the season.

Cease (4-2), a sixth-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2014 who was traded to the White Sox in 2017, gave up two runs on four hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. It was his first career start against his former organization. Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress loaded the bases in the ninth inning but earned his third save by getting Moncada to hit a grounder for the final out.

