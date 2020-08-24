Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins win as Cruz continues to clobber Royals

Three singles loaded the bases with no outs before Marwin Gonzalez lined the first pitch down the left field line, scoring Cruz and Sano. Meibrys Viloria was hit by a Devin Smeltzer pitch to lead off the third for the Royals.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 03:35 IST
Twins win as Cruz continues to clobber Royals

Nelson Cruz blasted his 10th home run of the season as the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday. Cruz has six home runs against Kansas City this season, 15 in the last two seasons. Miguel Sano was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Twins, who claimed the three-game series and evened the season series at five games apiece in the final tilt between the two teams this season.

The Twins wasted a lot of scoring chances. They had 13 baserunners before the first out was recorded in the fifth but stranded a total of 11 runners. It didn't cost them, however, as the Royals also left 11 men on base. Tyler Clippard (1-0) picked up the win with a perfect inning for the Twins on a bullpen day. The longest outing by any of the seven Minnesota pitchers was two innings.

Taylor Rogers earned his sixth save in eight chances. Kris Bubic (0-4) struggled with his command, taking the loss for Kansas City. He allowed four runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out none.

The Twins got to Bubic for two runs in the first. Max Kepler drew a one-out walk, then scored on a double by Sano. Sano then scored on Eddie Rosario's single. The Twins then scored two more in the third. Three singles loaded the bases with no outs before Marwin Gonzalez lined the first pitch down the left field line, scoring Cruz and Sano.

Meibrys Viloria was hit by a Devin Smeltzer pitch to lead off the third for the Royals. With two outs, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back doubles, Soler's driving in two runs. Dozier finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Kansas City drew within one run in the seventh. Maikel Franco lined a single off the glove of Gonzalez at third to drive in Dozier, but the Royals left the bases loaded when Adalberto Mondesi struck out. The Royals are just 2-for-21 with the bases loaded this season.

Cruz's homer in the ninth gave the Twins a two-run cushion. Franco knocked in Dozier in the ninth to draw the Royals within one. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts...

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.Ci...

Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickersons two-out, seventh-inning home ru...

Twins, Indians fight for control of AL Central

If the form shown so far this season overall and during their first series holds true, runs will likely be at a premium when Cleveland begins a three-game series at home Monday against Minnesota. The Twins and Indians have had two of the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020