Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open

Unheralded German Sophia Popov struck a three-under-par final round of 68 to claim her maiden major title at the women's British Open on Sunday, finishing two strokes clear of Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura at Royal Troon. Popov, the world number 304, started the day with a three-shot lead but kicked off in inauspicious fashion, bogeying the first hole after landing in a bunker off the tee before bouncing back with birdies on the second and third. NBA roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando. Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots as Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series ahead of Monday's Game 4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points, and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven assists. NFL: Several teams cancel training after positive COVID-19 tests

Several NFL teams cancelled or rescheduled training sessions on Sunday after a single laboratory returned a number of positive tests for COVID-19, the league has said. The Chicago Bears pushed back training from Sunday morning to the afternoon. Initial testing had revealed that nine players and staff members had tested positive but the results later turned out to be false positives, and the team put off training until the afternoon "out of an abundance of caution", the Chicago Tribune reported https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/bears/ct-chicago-bears-covid-19-false-positives-20200823-w7ljrquef5c25gu3yqgaj6nyka-story.html. Raptors' Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been named NBA Coach of the Year after guiding the defending champions to another 50-win domestic season, the league said on Saturday. Nurse led the Raptors to a 53-19 record in the regular season and set a franchise-record with a .736 winning percentage. MLB roundup: Dodgers walk off on Bellinger's HR

Cody Bellinger hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday night. Chris Taylor also hit a home run, and Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the final out of the top of the ninth for the win as the Dodgers earned their 10th victory in their last 11 games. Tiger encouraged after year-low 66 at The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods teed off early Sunday at TPC Boston without a chance to win The Northern Trust, but his round gave him just the boost he needed heading into the next few weeks of play. Woods shot a 66, his lowest round of the year. On the strength of his iron play, Woods birdied the first four holes, adding two more birdies to go with a bogey on the front nine to finish 5-under par for the day. Japan's Sato wins Indy 500 as race ends under caution

Japan's Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 for the second time in four years on Sunday after a late crash saw the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" end under caution. Sato, who had been locked in a ferocious battle with Scott Dixon, cruised across the finish line unchallenged after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with five laps to run, bringing out the yellow caution flag. Trout card sells for record $3.936 million at auction

A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's early years sold for $3.936 million -- the highest price ever for a sports card. The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is one-of-a-kind, marked "1/1" and signed by Trout. Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with the bidding starting at $1 million. The auction concluded Saturday night. NHL: Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination

Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the National Hockey League team announced on Sunday. Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders. Soccer: Steely Bayern edge PSG to claim Champions League crown

Bayern Munich were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman in an absorbing Champions League final on Sunday. France international Coman appeared at the back post to head the decisive goal in the 59th minute as Bayern became the first team to lift the Champions League with a 100% record.