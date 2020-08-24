Left Menu
Development News Edition

The word 'Mankading' has negative connotation, bowlers not at fault: Karthik

Senior India wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that the legendary Vinoo Mankad's name is used in a negative manner for a dismissal which is absolutely legal. Every time a batsman backs up early, all runs should be disallowed.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:30 IST
The word 'Mankading' has negative connotation, bowlers not at fault: Karthik

Senior India wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik finds it extremely unfair that the legendary Vinoo Mankad's name is used in a negative manner for a dismissal which is absolutely legal. Mankad, during the 1948 Tour of Australia, ran opposition batsman Bill Brown out at the non-striker's end after he backed up too far despite repeated warnings. The Australian media outraged over it and called it "Mankading" even though Sir Don Bradman found the dismissal to be perfectly legal.

"There are two issues I have with this 'Mankad' run out. First is the implementation of it. Second is the name 'Mankad' run out," Karthik was quoted as saying by 'cricketnext' website. "All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it's completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don't see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way.

"The person who did it first time was Vinoo Mankad. Interestingly, he was alert enough to do that dismissal. But more importantly, nobody remembers the batsman who got run out. It was Bill Brown," he pointed out. Karthik's comments have significance because of Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting's recent comments that he would have a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and advise him that the dismissal is against the 'Spirit of the Game' referring to the India spinner running out of Jos Buttler during the last edition.

Karthik said the dismissal should not be called 'Mankading', especially when the ICC and MCC call it just a run out. "If Mankad was the first person who did that run out, Bill Brown was the first person who got run out for being silly and walking out of the crease. Why is it that people remember Mankad and not Brown?" he asked.

"Why can't it be called anything to do with Bill Brown? He (Mankad) followed the rules and did it. The ICC and MCC call it a run out. So the name Mankad shouldn't be used in a negative connotation," he asserted. Karthik also suggested that the TV umpire should be called in to check whether the batsman is backing up too far and if so then that particular run should be disallowed.

"If this is done just like a run out consistently, then obviously the batsmen will be even more careful and stop doing it. "But because it is not encouraged and looked at in a negative way, and people are doubted morally, the bowlers, the captains and the teams are scared of doing it more for the repercussions that anything else," he said.

"Now there is technology for checking no balls. So use the camera, check if the non-striker leaves the crease early. Every time a batsman backs up early, all runs should be disallowed. Only a wicket should stand." PTI KHS PM PM.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Free hit' for batters, 'free ball' for bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin calls for even contest

Amid the ongoing Mankad debate, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a new idea saying that there should be a free ball for bowlers just like free hit exists for the batsmen. A free hit is awarded to the batting side when a bo...

Make a smart deposit choice with the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan

Pune Maharashtra India, Aug 24 ANIBusinessWire India When investing in fixed deposits, investors need to invest a lump sum amount in a single go. However, Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers Systema...

Wabag wins prestigious Global Water Award for project in Chennai

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag has won the prestigious Global Water Award for its 45 million litres a day tertiary treatment reverse osmosis TTRO plant at Koyambedu in Chennai. The plant bagged the distinction award under wastewater p...

SSR death case: Late actor's friend, cook arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Monday arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team probing the actors death case, is staying. Another team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020