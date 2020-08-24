Afghanistan appoints Raiees Ahmadzai as Director of Cricket

Former captain Raiees Ahmadzai was on Monday appointed as the Director of Cricket of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), replacing Englishman Andy Moles. The 35-year-old Ahmadzai, who had played in five ODIs and eight T20Is for Afghanistan between 2009-10, took over from Moles, who was appointed for the dual role of Director of Cricket and Chief Selector last year.

"The purpose of the appointment is to strengthen the technical aspect of the game for the national level team, build the capacity of players and to devise and implement plans and policies for the training and development of players," the ACB said in a statement. "Mr. Ahmadzai is an experienced national coach who has previously served at various technical positions in ACB including his assignment as the head coach for Afghanistan U19 team," the statement added.

Ahmadzai was a part of the Afghanistan team that progressed to the 2009 ICC World Cup qualifiers and later gained ODI status. Shortly after playing the 2010 ICC World T20, Ahmadzai announced his retirement from the game. The ACB had recently appointed all-rounder Mohammad Nabi as one of its members.