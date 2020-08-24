Left Menu
Bayern had sense of invincibility in Champions League final: Joshua Kimmich

24-08-2020
Bayern Munich logo . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's midfielder has said that the side felt invincible heading into the finals of the Champions League. His remark came as Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the finals of Champions League on Sunday (local time).

"It is the biggest day of my career. I can't describe what it means to be on the pitch with a team like this one. Winning a title like that with brothers is the best you can achieve. Hansi Flick has given us a very good feeling in the camp and given us a lot of confidence right from the off," the official website of Bayern quoted Kimmich as saying. "Each victory has given us more and more confidence. When you make mistakes, someone else makes up for them. We weren't without mistakes (in the final) either, but we had a slight feeling of invincibility. I think we deserved to win this competition," he added.

Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the finals of the Champions League. Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute.

Winning the Champions League title means that Bayern Munich has become treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history. With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team has now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.

Bayern had won the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season as well. (ANI)

