Goalkeeper Pawan Kumar roped in by Jamshedpur FC for upcoming ISL

Pawan, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, owns a trophy-laden cabinet having won the ISL twice as well I-League and Federation Cup while keeping 17 clean sheets in 53 club appearances. "Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had an ambition to be at the Furnace - it's like a dream come true.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:42 IST
Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Pawan Kumar for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. Pawan most recently plied his trade for NorthEast United FC for whom he raked up 18 appearances over two seasons of the ISL with 46 saves and six clean sheets.

The 30-year-old's heroics also led NorthEast United to their first-ever play-off spot in the 2018-19 season. Pawan, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, owns a trophy-laden cabinet having won the ISL twice as well I-League and Federation Cup while keeping 17 clean sheets in 53 club appearances.

"Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had an ambition to be at the Furnace - it's like a dream come true. It's a huge challenge for me as I know we want to qualify for the ISL play-offs in our quest to become champions of India," said Pawan. The goalkeeper brings experience and proficiency to the Jamshedpur squad having featured regularly in the I-League and ISL over eight years.

He made his debut with Salgaocar and later went on to represent Bengaluru FC, Mumbai FC, Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC. The goalkeeper was a crucial member of the Bengaluru FC squad which won the I-League in 2014 and Federation Cup in 2015.

"Football is like theatre and there are no performances without a fabulous audience. The fan following in Jharkhand and Jamshedpur is absolutely amazing as the passion for the game runs sky high," Pawan said. "The Furnace lights up with over 20,000 spectators each time Jamshedpur plays and I will be pumped up to have these vociferous fans on my side," he added.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next ISL will be held in Goa from November to April 2021. Jamshedpur FC head coach, Owen Coyle, praised the goalkeeper's capabilities.

"Pawan has proven over many seasons that he is one of the outstanding goalkeepers in India. It's a position in which we were looking to strengthen ourselves and I am certain that he will do a good job in goal." "He is confident, vocal in commanding the defense line, excellent with his positioning and can make himself big against the best of the finishers in the league. I am excited to be working with him," Coyle said..

