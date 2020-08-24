Left Menu
McCarthy: Cowboys considering Earl Thomas

He did, however, acknowledge the team has discussed adding the seven-time Pro Bowl pick. "The conversations I've been involved with -- we had a chance to get a thorough personnel meeting just two days ago -- we're very confident in where we are as far as the 80-man roster," McCarthy said. A three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

Earl Thomas once openly invited the Dallas Cowboys to "come get me" via trade. Now that he's on the open market, the Cowboys are considering chasing down the former ballhawk of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. Thomas was released on Sunday by the Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team. He spent one season with the Ravens, who opted to release the standout safety despite investing $22 million in just over one year together.

The Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy continue to be connected to the 31-year-old Thomas. McCarthy, in his first season with the team, said the conversation in Frisco at team headquarters is focused more on the players on the current roster. He did, however, acknowledge the team has discussed adding the seven-time Pro Bowl pick.

"The conversations I've been involved with -- we had a chance to get a thorough personnel meeting just two days ago -- we're very confident in where we are as far as the 80-man roster," McCarthy said. "As far as any prospect that's available, those are more conversations for Jerry (Jones), Stephen (Jones) and Will McClay, as far as looking at that situation. So I have nothing really to report." NFL Network reported the Cowboys, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers all have interest in signing Thomas.

"I've talked to both (Jerry and Stephen) about it. We talk about everything," McCarthy said. "We read the news too. You may not think we read your guys' articles or stay on top of things. We look at every situation. Player acquisition is 365 days a year." In December 2017, when Thomas was playing for Seattle against the Cowboys, he told then-head coach Jason Garrett that Dallas should "come get me" if the team has the chance.

Returning to the Seahawks might be far-fetched considering Thomas left in the aftermath of a self-fueled controversy in which he flipped off his own sideline while be carted off the field in September 2018. Former "Legion of Boom" secondary running mate Richard Sherman signed with the 49ers after being released and said he would vouch for Thomas if the 49ers wanted to add a safety. General manager John Lynch publicly confirmed the team did have interest in acquiring Jamal Adams from the New York Jets before the Seahawks made their move to get him.

Thomas recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season. A three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

