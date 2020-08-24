Patriots re-sign K Folk, sign DL Barnett

Left Menu
Terms of the deals were not disclosed by the Patriots. Folk, 35, made 14 of 17 field-goal attempts and all 12 extra-point tries in seven games with New England last season. He also converted two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to Tennessee during their AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:20 IST
The New England Patriots re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk and signed rookie defensive lineman Michael Barnett, the team announced Monday. Terms of the deals were not disclosed by the Patriots.

Folk, 35, made 14 of 17 field-goal attempts and all 12 extra-point tries in seven games with New England last season. He also converted two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to Tennessee during their AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4. Folk has made 80.4 percent of his field goals over an NFL career that has included stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Patriots. He has converted 354 of his 358 extra points (98.9 percent).

Folk was named to the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Cowboys in 2007. The Patriots also have rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, selected in the fifth round in April's draft, on the roster.

Barnett, 23, went undrafted in April after recording 47 tackles and two passes defensed in four seasons at Georgia. He had a career-best 23 tackles last season for the Bulldogs. --Field Level Media

