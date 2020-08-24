Sports News Roundup: Machado, Padres complete sweep of Astros; Tokyo Skytree lights up to commemorate year until rearranged Paralympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Machado, Padres complete sweep of Astros

Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth Sunday afternoon to break a 3-3 tie and lead the streaking San Diego Padres to a 5-3 win over the visiting Houston Astros at Petco Park. The Padres' seventh straight win completed a three-game sweep of the Astros. It is the Padres' longest winning streak since 2013. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who had made a sensational catch of a George Springer pop fly in left in the top of the inning, hit a bloop single to open the bottom of the eighth off Enoli Paredes.

Paralympics: Tokyo Skytree lights up to commemorate year until rearranged Paralympics

Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world and an iconic part of the Japanese capital's skyline, was lit in the colors of the Paralympics on Monday to commemorate one year until the start of the rearranged Games. Along with the Olympic Summer Games, scheduled to have been held in Tokyo this year, the Paralympics have been shifted until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Report: Nets have eye on Popovich

Gregg Popovich is on the short list of candidates to be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Per The Athletic, Popovich's former pupil in San Antonio -- current Nets general manager Sean Marks -- is hoping to lure the five-time championship coach from the Spurs. Popovich has been head coach of the Spurs since 1996 and coached Marks, who later worked in the Spurs' front office.

Olympics: Tokyo flame to go on display to public next month

The Olympic flame will go on display at the Japanese Olympic Museum from Sept. 1, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) announced on Monday. The flame was last seen in Fukushima after the torch relay was canceled following its arrival from Greece but before it could start on the planned tour of Japan after the decision to postpone the Games in March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisers scramble for backup plans ahead of NFL season kickoff

With just two weeks to go before the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kick off the National Football League's 2020 season, advertisers and sponsors are preparing for the worst in case the coronavirus pandemic disrupts or even outright cancels the season. The stakes could not be higher for the NFL, which brings in close to $3 billion in advertising for the TV networks and is one of the last remaining live events that draw huge audiences for advertisers in a year when most college sports and the Tokyo Olympics were put on hold, ad agency executives said.

Sato savors second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his "second chance in life" after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on Sunday. Sato, who became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500 in 2017, crossed the finish line unchallenged on Sunday after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with five laps left, bringing out the yellow caution flag.

Ravens Jackson, Peters return to practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Monday after he missed the previous two practices with a reported groin injury. After practice on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss the injury in detail, describing it simply as a "soft tissue" issue.

Mavericks' Doncic thanks medical team after playoff heroics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hailed the NBA team's medical staff for helping him quickly overcome an ankle injury after he chalked up 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in Sunday's 135-133 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Slovenian Doncic, 21, fittingly scored the winning three-pointer in overtime as the Mavericks leveled the first-round Western Conference playoff series at 2-2.

McCarthy: Cowboys considering Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas once openly invited the Dallas Cowboys to "come get me" via trade. Now that he's on the open market, the Cowboys are considering chasing down the former ballhawk of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. Thomas was released on Sunday by the Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team. He spent one season with the Ravens, who opted to release the standout safety despite investing $22 million in just over one year together.

All 77 NFL positive COVID-19 tests from weekend come back negative

The National Football League has cleared all 77 individuals who returned positive results for COVID-19 over the weekend after discovering a testing error in a New Jersey lab, ESPN reported, citing sources. A total of 11 teams were affected by testing irregularities, leading to changes in Sunday's practice schedules.