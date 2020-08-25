Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo, Bucks bury Magic to grab 3-1 series lead

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton caught fire late to push the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-106 victory over the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 01:46 IST
Antetokounmpo, Bucks bury Magic to grab 3-1 series lead
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton caught fire late to push the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-106 victory over the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Milwaukee can close out the series with a win in Wednesday's Game 5.

It was the most competitive the Magic have been since their Game 1 upset. Orlando hung around until the fourth quarter when Milwaukee opened on a 20-5 blitz to open up a 102-83 advantage. Middleton scored 13 of his 21 points during the stretch, including three 3-pointers. The Magic made one last surge when Nikola Vucevic hit back-to-back 3-pointers and sank two free throws to cut the Bucks' lead to 109-102 with 4:02 to play. But Kyle Korver answered with a 3-pointer to push Milwaukee's advantage back to double digits. Antetokounmpo followed with a finish through contact to seal the win.

Vucevic finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Markelle Fultz added 15 points (including three go-ahead buckets in the third quarter), seven assists and five rebounds. Orlando also made 18 3-pointers, a necessary counter to a stingy Bucks defense that focuses on protecting the rim. A 3-pointer by Milwaukee's Marvin Williams broke a 41-41 tie with 4:20 left in the second quarter, and the Bucks' advantage held until the break. The teams traded leads throughout the third quarter, with an Antetokounmpo 3-pointer at the top putting the Bucks up 84-81 with 6.6 seconds remaining in the period to spark their decisive run.

Both teams sputtered offensively during the first quarter the Bucks won 22-18. Milwaukee shot 8-of-24 from the floor, while Orlando went 7-of-21 with six turnovers. The Magic were again without starting forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams (foot), who have not played in the series.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals' Molina defends photo showing him, others maskless

A photo posted to social media by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the attention of his followers -- and his employers -- but he said there was no cause for concern. Late Sunday, Molina shared a picture on Instagram that sho...

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020