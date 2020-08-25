Left Menu
Street outside Staples proposed to be renamed Kobe Bryant Blvd.

Price jointly announced Monday their proposal to rename an approximately 3-mile stretch of South Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and West Martin Luther King Boulevard in honor of Bryant, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star who died Jan. 26 when the helicopter he was riding in crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A street outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles is expected to be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard. Councilmen Herb Wesson Jr. and Curren D. Price jointly announced Monday their proposal to rename an approximately 3-mile stretch of South Figueroa Street between Olympic Boulevard and West Martin Luther King Boulevard in honor of Bryant, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star who died Jan. 26 when the helicopter he was riding in crashed in Calabasas, Calif. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and seven other people also died in the crash.

They council members made the announcement on Kobe Bryant Day -- 8/24 -- which represents the two uniform numbers worn by the late star, No. 8 (1996-2006) and No. 24 (2006-16). The day is being marked in the city and in neighboring Orange County, where Bryant lived with his family. City News Service reported the council members plan to introduce a resolution on Tuesday, asking the council to approve the name change.

Kobe Bryant Boulevard once approved, will run past some prominent Los Angeles sites, including the Convention Center, the Shrine Auditorium, and University of Southern California before terminating near the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Banc of California Stadium. The street "will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big," wrote Wesson, in part, on Twitter.

Another small street near Staples Center, Chick Hearn Court, honors the Lakers late legendary play-by-play man and would intersect with Kobe Bryant Boulevard. The Lakers will wear special "Black Mamba" uniforms Monday night for Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

--Field Level Media

