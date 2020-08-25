Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open. Williams' matches are a magnet for fans but with no spectators allowed onto the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the atmosphere inside a steamy Grandstand was one of relief rather than excitement as the 38-year-old American trudged off following the hard-fought victory.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 03:48 IST
Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.

Williams' matches are a magnet for fans but with no spectators allowed onto the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the atmosphere inside a steamy Grandstand was one of relief rather than excitement as the 38-year-old American trudged off following the hard-fought victory. "I was fine," said Williams, when asked about playing without fans in the stands. "At one point I was pumping my fist and saying, "Come on".

"I had a crowd in my head or something. "It was actually funny to me. For me, it was like there was a crowd there."

By the time Williams arrived on court to face her 72nd ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women's draw after number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin lost their opening matches on Sunday. And Williams needed to draw on all her experience and survival instincts to ensure she did not join them at the exit as Rus put the former world number one through a near three-hour workout.

All four matches Williams has played since the WTA Tour restarted following the COVID-19 hiatus have gone to three-sets. Monday marked the first exhausting day in what could be a three-week tennis marathon for Williams, who will be hoping her long search to win an elusive 24th grand slam title -- and equal Margaret Court's record tally -- will end on Sept. 12 with victory in the U.S. Open final.

Down 6-5 in the third set and with Rus serving for the match, a drained Williams looked down for the count but she picked herself up to break the Dutchwoman to force a deciding tiebreak. She then moved in for the kill to win it 7-0. After working her way into the main draw through qualifying, Rus came in match sharp while Williams looked sluggish on a hot and humid New York afternoon. She spent much of the first set trying to tame a misfiring forehand.

While Williams fitness has been questioned, her fighting spirit has never been in doubt and never more than in the third set. Despite showing signs of fatigue, Williams insisted she was fit and ready for the task ahead.

"I'm actually super fit and I'm super ready," assured Williams. I feel like I'm ready for anything."

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Belarus arrests opposition figures, calls in Nobel laureate after mass protestsThe authorities in Belarus arrested two leading opposition figures on Monday and called a Nobel laureate in ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Evangelical leader Falwell said to resign university post in wake of personal scandalsJerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, has resig...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Ovechkin named EA Sports NHL 21 cover athleteAlex Ovechkin was named the EA Sports NHL 21 cover athlete on Monday, making the Washington Capitals superstar captain just the second player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020