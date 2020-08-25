Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers' Davis, Blazers' Lillard exit due to injuries

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis departed Los Angeles' first-round Western Conference playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday due to back spasms. Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited later in third quarter because of a right knee injury. Davis had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes before exiting.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:51 IST
Lakers' Davis, Blazers' Lillard exit due to injuries

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis departed Los Angeles' first-round Western Conference playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday due to back spasms. Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited later in third quarter because of a right knee injury. He was taken off the court to be examined.

Davis left Game 4 of the series near Orlando with 9:21 left in the third quarter and the Lakers holding a 91-53 lead. The club ruled him out for the remainder of the game a short time later. Davis had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes before exiting. Los Angeles was looking to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lillard came out with 5:18 to go in the third. He had 11 points and four assists in 27 minutes. Lillard, who was playing with a dislocated left index finger that he hurt in Game 2, was averaging 28.7 points in the series before Monday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries

Clubs may be exempt from releasing players for upcoming national-team games in European countries that have travel restrictions because of the pandemic, FIFA said. FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players f...

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.Instead, as the global coronavirus pandemic has stymied ...

Padres' 7-game win streak on line vs. Mariners

The San Diego Padres reached the midpoint of the shortened season with an 18-12 record and riding a seven-game winning streak. And the way the second half is laid out, the Padres are perfectly placed to make the National League playoffs for...

Trump puts 'America first', has record of strength, success: Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday local time praised President Donald Trump, saying he has put America first and took tough steps against China, Iran, and North Korea. In her Republican National Convention spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020