Ryan Alebiosu signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Arsenal on Monday announced that Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with the club. "Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with us," the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of seven. He joined Arsenal's pre academy before signing as an under-9, developing through the ranks in the same group as fellow Academy graduate, Bukayo Saka. Alebiosu made 21 league appearances for club's under-18s last term and made his debut for club's under-23s against Liverpool in January.

"We congratulate Ryan on his first pro contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development," the statement read.