Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Alebiosu signs first professional contract with Arsenal

Arsenal on Monday announced that Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:06 IST
Ryan Alebiosu signs first professional contract with Arsenal
Arsenal logo. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Monday announced that Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with the club. "Ryan Alebiosu has signed his first professional contract with us," the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of seven. He joined Arsenal's pre academy before signing as an under-9, developing through the ranks in the same group as fellow Academy graduate, Bukayo Saka. Alebiosu made 21 league appearances for club's under-18s last term and made his debut for club's under-23s against Liverpool in January.

"We congratulate Ryan on his first pro contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development," the statement read.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic may fire up Japan's inflation, doing what cenbank could not, economist says

The coronavirus shock is boosting the amount of money flowing into Japans economy and may fire up inflation, achieving what years of ultra-loose monetary policy failed to do, the central banks former top economist, Hideo Hayakawa, said on T...

Cricket-IPL bubble breach will have strong consequences, Bangalore warn players

Any wilful breach of the bio-secure bubble at this years Indian Premier League by any Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB player could jeopardise the tournament and will have strong consequences for him, the IPL team have said. Strict COVID-19 ...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...

LIC Housing shares jump nearly 12 pc after Q1 results

Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd LICHFL on Tuesday zoomed nearly 12 per cent after the company reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ending June. The stock zoomed 11.45 per cent to Rs 308.40 on the BSE.On the NSE, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020