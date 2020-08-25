Abid Ali confident about Pakistan's chances of saving 3rd Test

Pakistan opening batsman Abid Ali has said that his aim was to bat for as long as possible in the second innings of the third Test against England. Pakistan on Monday played cautiously and lost only two wickets in the day after England had enforced the follow-on. Abid's patient knock of 42 runs from 162 balls ensured that the third Test went into the final day.

"It was very difficult out there," Abid said after making 42 on the fourth day in Southampton. This is one of the great bowling attacks, and I always like to challenge myself," ESPNcricinfo quoted Abid as saying. "Unfortunately, I couldn't deliver really big innings, but I tried to keep improving my game. I was prepared; I just knew I needed to get settled on the crease and things would get easier. I was trying to bat time, as long as possible," he added.

Pakistan lost two wickets on day four with Abid departing one delivery short of 50 overs. "My job is to see off the new ball. That was the team requirement, and I fulfilled that role. Mentally, my target was to bat time and make it easier for the batsmen lower down. That worked today, and we set small targets," said Abid.

"Things like, 'let's bat out the next hour', and so on. The weather helped us, but I was fully focused on doing what the side required," he added. Pakistan are still trailing by 210-run as rain and bad lights had disrupted the play on day four.

"We've had a good day, and our plans worked. The weather isn't in our hands, but we are fully prepared to play positive cricket and save the Test match," ESPNcricinfo quoted Abid as saying. Skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam will resume their innings from 29* and 4* runs respectively on Tuesday.