Rangers take lead early, hold off Athletics

Texas' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead home run in the second inning, and ace right-hander Lance Lynn and two relievers made the lead stand up as the host Rangers held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Monday in Arlington, Texas, in the first of a four-game series between the two American League West teams.

Updated: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST
Texas' Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead home run in the second inning, and ace right-hander Lance Lynn and two relievers made the lead stand up as the host Rangers held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Monday in Arlington, Texas, in the first of a four-game series between the two American League West teams. The Rangers snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak by beating Oakland for the first time in four games this season.

Oakland loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Rangers closer Rafael Montero, but Matt Olson struck out and Matt Chapman flied out to right field. It was Montero's sixth save of the season. The Athletics, whose 20 wins led the American League until the Twins matched that mark on Monday, have lost two of their past three games. Oakland is now 6-4 in games decided by one run.

Lynn (4-0) lasted six innings, surrendering two runs -- one each in the first and second innings -- on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight in his sixth quality start among his seven starts this season. Jonathan Hernandez allowed a hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings for Texas, with Montero recording the final four outs. Seven Rangers batters had one hit apiece.

Jesus Luzardo (2-1), the Athletics' promising 22-year-old left-hander, lasted 6 2/3 innings, leaving with two runners on in the seventh. He allowed three runs on seven hits, recording seven strikeouts and two walks. The Athletics took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Mark Canha's two-out RBI single. Texas answered in the bottom of the inning when Todd Frazier ripped a two-run single to push Texas in front.

Stephen Piscotty's fifth home run of the season tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second, before Kiner-Falefa's first of the season broke the tie. Marcus Semien had three hits and Canha had two among Oakland's eight.

--Field Level Media

